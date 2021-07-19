Bloomfield woman pleads guilty in connection to insurrection

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) -- One Bloomfield woman has pleaded guilty in connection to the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol building.

Dona Sue Bissey pled guilty on Monday.

It's in connection to her charges stemming from the insurrection on January 6th.

Donna Sue Bissey has agreed to pay $500 for damages at the building.

The judge has set her sentencing date for October 12th, 2021.

Another Bloomfield woman, Anna Morgan-Lloyd was sentenced back in June.

She was sentenced to probation, restitution, and community service.