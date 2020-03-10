Bloomfield woman killed in Tuesday morning crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a Tuesday morning crash in Greene County.
It happened just after 8:00 on Furnace Road, between Spring Street and Northgate Blvd. That's just east of Bloomfield.
Police say 36-year-old Kristen Laue was driving eastbound when she ran off the road and hit a utility pole, forcing her SUV to overturn. It came to a rest of its roof.
Laue was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.
