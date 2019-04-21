Bloomfield students work with Crane volunteers on coding program

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Breonnah Edlin is a freshman at Bloomfield high school. She may only be in ninth grade but she's already got a head start on many of her peers.

Edlin says, "I already knew binary code before this thing started. Because in seventh grade I thought it was really cool."

Edlin already had the passion. But high school presented the opportunity.

Edlin explains, "When this popped up I was like oh that's really cool! Then I was like I'm not going to be nervous at all then the day came and I was like oh my gosh!"

Edlin's algebra class programmed a robot to reach a destination. The group attempts this while another pilots a drone to get to the destination faster.

Edlin says, "It's something different. It's not just we're in a math class doing numbers and equations. I like that it's hey, here's a situation fix it."

Students got help from volunteers at Crane. The goal: teach students real-world uses for what they learn in the classroom.

Bloomfield algebra teacher Julie Evans says, "We don't know if these kids are going to go to Crane or if they're going to be engineers or if they're going to be computer programmers. This is one project that we could relate to something like that.."

The program was originally funded by a three-year grant. That funding has since run out. However this year it was paid for by the school itself.

Bloomfield principle David Dean explains, "Our computer science program is expanding here. Our engineering program is expanding. So I see more classes taking different roles in this."

Giving students like Edlin a better shot at the future.