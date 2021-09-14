Bloomfield school district launches new campaign

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI)- A new addition to the Bloomfield school district will create a space for students and the communty to enjoy. Staff say it's been a need for the district for quite some time and they're excited to see their vision turn into a reality.

The district's goal is to raise $5 million to support the construction of an auditorium. Events such as school concerts, performances, and presentations will be held here. These events have been held in the cafeteria and gym, and staff say they are looking foward to having a designated space. This new addition will allow for more seating, modern lighting and sound.

Laura Helms is the music and theater teacher at Bloomfiled. She says the gym is no longer suitable for hosting various events.

"We have our patrons sitting on bleachers you know for a two hour concert so and it's still in the gym so it would be so nice to have that dedicated space" says Helms.

She says with the help of the community the district's dreams of having a beautiful space will be made possible.

"It would give us an opportunity to host other schools to come here for competetions or festivals. It'll be a place where we can have award ceremonies, banquests, and have guest speakers. Every Bloomfield student can use this space as well as something we can open up to our community to have a great place for our community to come together as kind of a central area for the Bloomfield area" says Helms.

