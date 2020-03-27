Clear

Bloomfield restaurants, volunteers work together to provide meals for students

Volunteers are working to make sure students in the Bloomfield School District receive meals during spring break.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 6:39 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

BLOOMFIELD, IND. (WTHI) -- A meal a day can bring a little bit of normalcy to a student’s life during this time.

Bless Bloomfield is a group of volunteers working to keep students fed.

Volunteers are working to make sure students in the Bloomfield School District receive meals during spring break.

“We’re in this for the long haul. We don’t know how long it’s going to take for this situation to resolve, but we have committed that we’re going to feed the kids of the Bloomfield School District no matter how long it takes,” said Mike Toon, coordinator for Bless Bloomfield.

Terri Neighbors is one of the volunteers with Bless Bloomfield.

She contacted area restaurants to purchase meals to provide for students.

Neighbors says she didn’t expect the response they received.

“We told them that we would like to purchase meals, and they agreed. But what happened is that whenever we would get there for the day we were scheduled, they either were not charging us or they were giving us a huge discount,” Neighbors said.

Five area restaurants have stepped up to provide meals during spring break for students in the Bloomfield School District.

Wendee Francis and her husband own the Geeky Grub in downtown Bloomfield.

As a parent, she knows the challenge of keeping her family fed.

“The little community that we have is in need, and we have the ability to give back because they’ve given back to us on numerous occasions, so we jumped at the opportunity,” Francis said.

Volunteers are delivering meals to more than 150 students in the district every day.

“Really, it’s been a beautiful thing here in Bloomfield, the community rallying together and truly working together to support all kids and all of our families,” said Jeff Gibboney, superintendent of Bloomfield School District.

The meals are a form of comfort for many students.

“I’ve heard from several parents whose kids just look forward to it every day because it’s something normal. Especially when the school meals were coming, they were excited to get something that they were used to every day,” Neighbors described.

Bless Bloomfield has started a Go Fund Me page to raise money for this effort.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seniors talk about IHSAA Tourney

Image

Part 2 - Gerry Dick from Inside INdiana business weighs in on the economic impact of COVID-19

Image

Terre Haute training studio working to get you on your feet during stay at home order

Image

Terre Haute Humane Society hands out dog and cat food to local pet owners

Image

Terre Haute woman creates a central place for Vigo County residents to receive community help amid c

Image

Bloomfield restaurants, volunteers work together to provide meals for students

Image

Navy Support Activity Crane adds restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic

Image

'Everybody has to buy in and do their part...' Local Health Leaders Stress Importance of staying at

Image

Health officials report first COVID-19 death in Vigo County

Image

Help for Vincennes hospital workers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities