Bloomfield officials holding fundraiser for the city pool

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - You will soon have the chance to dance the night away while supporting some community fun.

The town of Bloomfield has rebuilt its community pool.

There are still some items on the wish list to wrap up the project.

There's a western stampede fundraiser happening next weekend to help with the cost.

"We want to fill this place with your cowboy hats and cowboy boots and have a square dancing a great time," organizer Kris Jarman said.

The stampede happens next Saturday at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Doors open at 5:30.

The will be dinner and live entertainment.

Tickets will cost you $10.