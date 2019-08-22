Bloomfield gets $405,000 for Ready Schools Initiative

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been a busy year at Bloomfield schools. As school leaders put together a ready schools plan even the students got a say.

Mackenzie Ramsey says, "I've always wanted to be involved in making our school a better place. So I was like hey sounds like something I should do."

Hannah Rush says, "Really nice to have the teachers and some administration like asking the students what we would like."

Jenny Medina spent most of last year getting input from students, teachers, and member of the community. Finding out what all the school could do better.

Medina says, "They are very concerned with the soft skills. Are people showing up on time? Are they responsible? Do they have the adulting skills of knowing how to handle money?"

With these concerns, Bloomfield put together their Ready Schools grant plan. That plan was accepted by Regional Opportunity Initiatives. Meaning the school now has $405,000 to implement their changes.

Medina says, "Problem and project-based learning will be one of the biggest changes for us. We also have a curriculum, it's called World of Work, that is very intentional in how it introduces careers to our kids."

All in hopes of making sure students have a full hold on their future.

Rush says, "It's been cool like having a voice and something to like having a spot to say something about the school and what we have here and getting a lot of new things that will help the students and the administration both."