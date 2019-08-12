Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bloomfield designated as Early College High School

The designation comes after the school has made advancements in its dual credit courses.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Mitch Hobson started his time at Bloomfield junior and senior high school as a student. Ten years ago college dual credit options were a lot different.

Hobson says, "I remember taking calculus, American history, English comp. And at that time some of those courses were through Vincennes and so they would do the class over a projector. There was a teacher on the screen and would lead us through two or three days a week."

As an English teacher, Hobson is now helping to lead those dual credit classes. Giving those students an education they might pick up at schools like Ivy Tech or Indiana University.

Hobson explains, "Everything that we do here is the same as that class if you would go to the Bloomington campus, those professors are going to be doing the same exact thing that I'm doing."

Over the summer the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning has designated Bloomfield as an early college high school. School officials say the designation is proof of the work done by its teachers and staff.

Bloomfield principle David Dean says, "The committee, the teachers, the students you know have put a lot of work in over the years and to have that validation. That what you're doing at Bloomfield junior-senior high school is worthy."

The organization requires schools to match eight principles...such as curriculum and rigorous instruction. Early college high school's can offer up to two years worth of college credits to students.

Hobson says, "What we offer to Bloomfield is top-notch. And so to know what we're offering that to our kids and that we have staff who are willing to go back and get more education to be equipped to do that is cool."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Chances of Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brazil medieval festival set to benefit Christmas in the Park

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Need help with your homework? Rose-Hulman's 'AskRose' starts on Monday

Image

Bloomfield school receives statewide recognition

Image

Farmers and dry weather

Image

Vague phone call threats prompt lockout at Terre Haute South and Booker T. Washington schools

Image

Two juveniles arrested in connection to Terre Haute warehouse fire

Image

Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald

Image

HVAC Issues close Vigo County Courthouse Early

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States