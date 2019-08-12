Bloomfield designated as Early College High School

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Mitch Hobson started his time at Bloomfield junior and senior high school as a student. Ten years ago college dual credit options were a lot different.

Hobson says, "I remember taking calculus, American history, English comp. And at that time some of those courses were through Vincennes and so they would do the class over a projector. There was a teacher on the screen and would lead us through two or three days a week."

As an English teacher, Hobson is now helping to lead those dual credit classes. Giving those students an education they might pick up at schools like Ivy Tech or Indiana University.

Hobson explains, "Everything that we do here is the same as that class if you would go to the Bloomington campus, those professors are going to be doing the same exact thing that I'm doing."

Over the summer the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning has designated Bloomfield as an early college high school. School officials say the designation is proof of the work done by its teachers and staff.

Bloomfield principle David Dean says, "The committee, the teachers, the students you know have put a lot of work in over the years and to have that validation. That what you're doing at Bloomfield junior-senior high school is worthy."

The organization requires schools to match eight principles...such as curriculum and rigorous instruction. Early college high school's can offer up to two years worth of college credits to students.

Hobson says, "What we offer to Bloomfield is top-notch. And so to know what we're offering that to our kids and that we have staff who are willing to go back and get more education to be equipped to do that is cool."