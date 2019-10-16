Bloomfield School superintendent releases statement after former coach accused of sex crimes

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield School Superintendent has commented on a former coach facing charges.

We now know Terry Gilmore has been released from jail after posting bond.

According to court documents, Gilmore was a golf coach. Three families accused him of misconduct at his pizza shop.

They said he was naked and exposing himself to girls.

On Wednesday, we received a brief statement from Superintendent Jeff Gibboney.

It says: "We became aware of allegations of misconduct. The school district promptly terminated his employment and has since been cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. It is now a police matter and all questions should be directed to law enforcement or the Green County Prosecutor’s Office."