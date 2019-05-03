Bloomfield Pool set to host duck derby

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is getting its ducks in a row for some summer fun.

The Bloomfield Pool is hosting a duck derby.

This is the first year for the event.

It will help pay for equipment for the pool.

Organizers say there's a chance for everyone to win.

"We're gonna have hundreds of ducks converge on the pool on May 18th. They're gonna be floating around they're going to all be representing door prizes. And hopefully, people will be winning some big prizes," Judy Wise said.

