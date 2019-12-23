Clear

Bloody TVs tip Vincennes police off to accused church thief

It all started when a Vincennes police officer noticed Michael Gilmore pulled to the side of Niblack Avenue trying repeatedly to close a backseat door in his car.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 1:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said a bloody TV helped lead to the arrest of a man accused of breaking into a Vincennes church. 

It all started when a Vincennes police officer noticed Michael Gilmore pulled to the side of Niblack Avenue trying repeatedly to close a backseat door in his car.

When the officer walked up, they noticed two TVs in the back seat. Police said Gilmore seemed to be nervous.

During the investigation, police said they noticed blood on TVs, and watched Gilmore drop a plastic bag with what they call a 'green plant-like material.'

A short time later, another officer noticed a broken window and blood inside a door at Bethany Christian Church.

According to the police, it was clear the TVs in Gilmore's car were stolen from the church.

Gilmore was charged with burglary and theft and possession of a synthetic drug.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 52°
Higher than normal temperatures!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Crash knocks down power lines

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 51

Image

Santa makes special deliveries

Image

Free Community Christmas Dinner

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Ivy Tech study abroad opportunity

Image

Historical Museum Hours

Image

Community ice skating event

Image

Prom dress giveaway returns

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax