Bloody TVs tip Vincennes police off to accused church thief

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said a bloody TV helped lead to the arrest of a man accused of breaking into a Vincennes church.

It all started when a Vincennes police officer noticed Michael Gilmore pulled to the side of Niblack Avenue trying repeatedly to close a backseat door in his car.

When the officer walked up, they noticed two TVs in the back seat. Police said Gilmore seemed to be nervous.

During the investigation, police said they noticed blood on TVs, and watched Gilmore drop a plastic bag with what they call a 'green plant-like material.'

A short time later, another officer noticed a broken window and blood inside a door at Bethany Christian Church.

According to the police, it was clear the TVs in Gilmore's car were stolen from the church.

Gilmore was charged with burglary and theft and possession of a synthetic drug.