VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said a bloody TV helped lead to the arrest of a man accused of breaking into a Vincennes church.
It all started when a Vincennes police officer noticed Michael Gilmore pulled to the side of Niblack Avenue trying repeatedly to close a backseat door in his car.
When the officer walked up, they noticed two TVs in the back seat. Police said Gilmore seemed to be nervous.
During the investigation, police said they noticed blood on TVs, and watched Gilmore drop a plastic bag with what they call a 'green plant-like material.'
A short time later, another officer noticed a broken window and blood inside a door at Bethany Christian Church.
According to the police, it was clear the TVs in Gilmore's car were stolen from the church.
Gilmore was charged with burglary and theft and possession of a synthetic drug.
Related Content
- Bloody TVs tip Vincennes police off to accused church thief
- Crime Stoppers: The accused ISU thief
- Police in Vincennes identify man accused of approaching children
- Vincennes Police Department announces new police chief
- Church of Scientology readies to launch a TV network
- Vincennes students relocated to area churches while renovations made
- Vincennes churches deliver Thanksgiving turkeys to local families in need
- Police identify victim in deadly Vincennes shooting
- Vincennes mayor swears in new police chief
- Police make arrest in Vincennes apartment shooting