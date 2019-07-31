Blood drive set for Terre Haute during time of low supplies nationwide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Red Cross has an emergency appeal for blood donations and the organization says the blood supply is low for hospitals nationwide.

At current levels, estimates are that hospital nationwide only have around three days worth of blood.

There's a blood drive happening in Terre Haute on Friday. The Red Cross Blood Mobile will be at the Meadows parking lot from 10:00am through 3:00pm.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds, and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

Potential donors and blood drive hosts can visit the American Red Cross website for more information.