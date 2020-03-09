Clear

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Blood drives have been canceled in some Hoosier communities and some loyal donors are not keeping their appointments. Both of these issues have a negative effect on the blood supply.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 1:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Versiti Blood Center of Indiana urges people to keep giving blood amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Blood drives have been canceled in some Hoosier communities and some loyal donors are not keeping their appointments. Both of these issues have a negative effect on the blood supply.

The blood supply is critical in taking care of sick and injured people.

Versiti's Chief Medical Officer says the donation process itself does not pose a coronavirus infection risk. At this time - the virus isn't known to infect patients through blood transfusions.

They do ask people who have traveled to China, Iran or Italy to not donate blood for 28 days after returning to the U.S.

You can set up an appointment online here or by calling 317-916-5150.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Windy and rainy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Big Read Across the Wabash Valley

Image

All You need to know for Monday

Image

Monday: Rain, breezy. High: 59

Image

17 musicians inducted into Hall of Fame

Image

Chili Fest

Image

Exotic Pet Expo

Image

Group gathers trash all weekend in Terre Haute

Image

IN coal bill

Image

Student remains overseas despite coronavirus outbreak

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2