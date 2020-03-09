Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Versiti Blood Center of Indiana urges people to keep giving blood amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Blood drives have been canceled in some Hoosier communities and some loyal donors are not keeping their appointments. Both of these issues have a negative effect on the blood supply.

The blood supply is critical in taking care of sick and injured people.

Versiti's Chief Medical Officer says the donation process itself does not pose a coronavirus infection risk. At this time - the virus isn't known to infect patients through blood transfusions.

They do ask people who have traveled to China, Iran or Italy to not donate blood for 28 days after returning to the U.S.

You can set up an appointment online here or by calling 317-916-5150.