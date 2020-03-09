INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Versiti Blood Center of Indiana urges people to keep giving blood amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Blood drives have been canceled in some Hoosier communities and some loyal donors are not keeping their appointments. Both of these issues have a negative effect on the blood supply.
The blood supply is critical in taking care of sick and injured people.
Versiti's Chief Medical Officer says the donation process itself does not pose a coronavirus infection risk. At this time - the virus isn't known to infect patients through blood transfusions.
They do ask people who have traveled to China, Iran or Italy to not donate blood for 28 days after returning to the U.S.
You can set up an appointment online here or by calling 317-916-5150.
Related Content
- Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak
- New name for disease caused by virus outbreak: COVID-19
- Need for blood donations at all-time high
- Frozen tuna recalled amid salmonella outbreak
- Donate blood, receive an Amazon gift card
- Donate blood, and help support fallen officers
- Concerns about COVID-19 and Spring Break travels
- Wabash Valley hospital restrictions for COVID-19
- 2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana
- Amid measles outbreak, New York ends religious exemptions for vaccines