TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Because of the pandemic, blood drives are harder to come by...but some are still taking place.

Versiti Blood Center told us 30 percent of their donations normally come from high schools and college campuses.

With the pandemic, the blood center says they can't visit a lot of campuses, and they are needing donations.

If you want to donate, you can give them a call at (812) 238-2495 or go to their website at this link to learn more.