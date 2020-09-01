Blind Sports Broadcaster promotes project to help those with disabilities achieve their dreams

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Life hasn't always been easy for Bryce Weiler but just talking to him, you wouldn't be able to tell. He grew up in Claremont, Illinois and fell in love with sports broadcasting. His story is unique, but his passion to help others is remarkable.

Weiler says he's living his dream. He's broadcasted over 150 sporting events and has a master's degree in sports administration--impressive, right? How about doing all that while being blind?

Born four months premature, Bryce developed an eye condition leaving him unable to see, but that hasn't stopped him from pursuing his passion.

How, you might ask?

"If I'm commentating basketball, I will go out and shoot on the court beforehand to see if the rim is loose or tight and how the ball is going to bounce off of the rim," Weiler explained, "I make sure there's a microphone on the basket so I can hear the sound of the ball swishing through the net or clanking off the rim. Most importantly, I study the style of the play-by-play broadcaster that I am working with to determine how I am going to commentate or if I am going to give more stats or more stories or if I will talk a lot or talk a small amount."

It doesn't stop at broadcasting for Bryce. He is a disability consultant for the Baltimore Orioles. What he's most proud of, though, is being a co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project.

"The Beautiful Lives project started in May of 2017 when I befriended the owner of the New Britain Bees Anthony Iacovone and I told Anthony how sitting on the Evansville basketball bench had changed my life by giving me the opportunity to experience sports and to experience college basketball.," Weiler recalled, "People need not any experience working with people who have disabilities, they just need a passion to help people of all disabilities to live their dreams."

This project allows those with disabilities to be able to take part in activities that were previously unavailable to them. Weiler was invited to the Vincennes Rotary Club on Tuesday afternoon to share more about the Beautiful Lives Project. He spoke about the many obstacles he's overcome in his life and wanted to spread this message.

"People should always be willing to help others, even people who have disabilities, and always be willing to help others to overcome their obstacles and challenges," Weiler concluded, "Don't base people based on what they look like or how they might look different, base them off of what's in their heart and what's in their soul."

Bryce is extremely passionate about people getting involved with his project. To do so, you can visit www.BeautifulLives.org for more information.