Blessings box blesses others with food this Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The McDonald Blessing Box in Terre Haute has been providing food, clothing, and personal hygiene items for people in need since 2017.

Thursday founders of the blessing box went a little further with their mission.

They teamed up with local businesses like Big Willy's Lake House to host a free Thanksgiving Dinner.

It took place at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 85 in Terre Haute.

Organizers say it was great to see the community come together to make this possible.

"Realize there's people out there that don't get the turkey and the ham and the dressing and all the goodies you know. That's sad to know and its not just today its everyday. You know its called Thanksgiving for a reason," said William Trainor, the owner of Big Willy's Lakehouse.

The McDonald's Blessing Box is located in northern Terre Haute.