TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Blessing of the Wabash River was held Sunday at Fairbanks Park.

This event was hosted by St. George Orthodox Church.

This annual practice celebrates the Feast of Theophany.

Folks gathered to say a brief prayer and bless the river.

Due to COVID-19, the crowd was smaller this year.

"COVID has certainly affected it but at the same time, we power forward. We want to make sure we keep a remembrance of the things that are important for us each and every year, whether we're dealing with a pandemic or not," said Father Paul Fuller.