Blessing box established in West Terre Haute

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You have most likely heard of a blessing box.

There are many right here in the Wabash Valley.

It's a designated space open to the community to give and take as needed. Clothing, toiletries and non-perishable food items often fill the box.

You can now find a blessing box in West Terre Haute.

It's located just off of National Avenue in the parking lot of the Sugar Creek Fire Department administration building.

Last year, Cami Readinger started stapling items, like hats and gloves to a light pole outside of the Sugar Creek Fire Department. In just a matter of hours, the items were gone.

"Within two to three days, we had an enormous amount of people react to that," Readinger says.

As the demand grew, so did her vision to give.

With a little help from her future father-in-law, the blessing box opened on December 6.

The box has already been refilled four times since it opened.

"Watching what's happening with the blessing box, it's a lot bigger than people think,” Darrick Scott, Chief of the Sugar Creek Fire Department, tells News 10.

Readinger isn't the only one giving back; the Sugar Creek Fire Department is standing behind her.

"Even the firefighters have big smiles on their face, cause they feel like they're doing something for their community, not only out making emergency runs, but they're out there with a team and helping the community, be it kids or adults,” Scott says.

"Our motto is donate what you don't need, take what you need,” Readinger shares.

The goal is to transition the contents of the box with the seasons.

"Our idea is to do it all year long. We hope to get like soap and school supplies and canned goods and all that stuff for the community," Readinger says. 

A few basic items can make a big difference.

"There's just a need in our community for it with the kids needing simple things that most of us take for granted," Readinger says. 

Both kids and adults can receive a blessing from this project.

If you would like to support this project, you can drop off donations at the Sugar Creek Fire Department located at 375 National Avenue, West Terre Haute. A list of items in need is available here.

