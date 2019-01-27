Blessing Box needs your help!

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Wabash Valley family is asking for your help so they can keep blessing others.

Leigh Pritchard and her husband take care of blessing boxes in Brazil, Indiana.

The ministry started in 2016 and now the blessing boxes are showing their age.

Pritchard said the money that was donated when the ministry first started is all gone.

She said they used it to make repairs like replacing doors and hinges.

"It's just because people aren't latching them. It's not because of lack of strength of materials or quality. It is just that people are not taking care of the box when they go and retrieve items or donate," Pritchard said. "So, that's the number one thing that will help us. If people will latch the boxes."

She said if you would like to help the ministry, you can reach out to her on Facebook, here.