Blasting into summer with reading programs

The Vigo County Library has started its Summer Reading Program.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 9:47 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library wants the community to be part of reading 30,000 hours this summer as part of its annual Summer Reading Program.

This year's program officially launched this weekend with the theme of 'A Universe of Stories.'

The library wants people of all ages to explore through reading. People log the hours they read and can qualify for prizes.  

One of the program's goals is to get students engaged while on summer vacation. "During that time it's kind of common for kids to forget what they learned in school. This program helps motivate kids to read, and keep their education up," said Garrett Brown, the new Communications Manager for the library.

The program is taking places at both branches. There are also programs throughout the summer. The program runs through July 31.

You can sign up by visiting one of the branches, or by going to the library's website.

