TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another big country music name is headed to Terre Haute.

Blake Shelton will take the big screen at the Moon Lite Drive-In Theater.

It's part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series.

The show is set for July 25th.

Special guests include Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

Tickets go on sale, at ticketmaster.com, on July 14th.