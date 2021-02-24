Blackout4Ed teachers across the state still fight for help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Over the past several years, teachers across Indiana have promoted Red for Ed. it's an initiative to get attention from legislators and local leaders to put funding back into public schools and support public school teachers.

They would wear red a certain day of the week, rally in front of the statehouse in a sea of red and write and call local legislators.

Now, across the state, they are taking a different approach to the movement.

"Going from that bright red to this black shows mourning for what is happening," Jodie Buckallew, a special education teacher and executive board member for the Vigo County teachers association said. "That black just symbolizes where teachers are."

They call it blackout for ed.

"It's almost a sober feeling that we're still not being heard and what further action do we need for our legislators to listen," Buckallew said.

She said the frustration comes after years of losing funding, bills making it harder for teachers to bargain their salaries and benefits, and the lack of priority to get teachers a COVID-19 vaccine.

Buckallew said any state or local leader who is voting against public schools is voting against their community.

"When over 90% of Indiana's eligible students K through 12 attend public schools and you are not willing to fully fund them, then you're not willing to help your community grow," Buckallew said.

She said you can help by reaching out to local legislators and voicing your opposition to multiple bills going through the House and Senate right now.

You can find your local legislator, here.

You can learn more about House Bill 1005, Senate Bill 412, and Senate Bill 413, here.