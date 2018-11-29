Clear

Black ice causes 30-car pileup in suburban Indianapolis

Authorities say black ice appears to have caused a rush-hour pileup in suburban Indianapolis that collected 30 vehicles.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 2:58 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say black ice appears to have caused a rush-hour pileup in suburban Indianapolis that collected 30 vehicles.

Fishers Fire Department Capt. John Mehling says pileup occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on the 96th Street bridge over the White River in Carmel.

Mehling says four patients were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. He says 17 vehicles were towed away by seven different towing agencies. The westbound lanes were closed for about 2½ hours while emergency responders worked to clear the vehicles involved.

Mehling says the Carmel Clay School District provided a school bus for drivers to wait and stay warm until they could arrange alternative transportation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Cloudy, warmer and light rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

M&J Northside Mall

Image

Indy business looks to buy two Gary casinos, could one come to Terre haute?

Image

'It's an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but it's an important topic...' Two Terre Haute North DECA

Image

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Image

Bridgeton Country Christmas

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman Men

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art