Black bear sighting confirmed in southern Indiana

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Biologists at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have confirmed a black bear sighting.

Officials say the sighting happened in northeast Vanderburgh County before sunrise Sunday morning. The closest town to the location is Elberfeld, in Warrick County. This is about 110 miles south of Terre Haute.

Biologists confirmed the bear from photos taken by the landowner.

“This is Indiana’s fourth confirmed black bear,” said Brad Westrich, DNR mammalogist. “With expanding bear populations in neighboring states, this is expected."

Black bears are rarely aggressive toward humans, but if you do see a black bear, keep the following in mind:

Do not feed it.

Observe it from a distance.

Do not climb a tree.

Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms and backing slowly away.

Report bear sightings to the Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife.

Most problems that occur with bears arise when bears associate food sources with humans and lose their fear of people.

“Human-bear conflicts can be avoided if you remove or secure potential food sources from your yard. Bears can smell food from more than a mile away," said Westrich.

Officials also offer these guidelines for reducing or eliminating the potential for bear-human conflicts: