Black bear now spotted in Daviess County, Indiana

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A black bear has been roaming across southwest portions of Indiana and now it has been spotted in Daviess County, Indiana.

The Indiana DNR has now confirmed sightings near Cannelburg, Indiana. Residents reported seeing the bear on July 2nd.

DNR officials say the bear has currently moved back southward to Pike County.

News 10 reached out to Brad Westrich, a Mammalogist with the Indiana DNR and he says bears can travel upwards of 20 miles a day. But Westrich says this bear came in from Illinois and made its way eastward.

"[The bear] made it into Indiana right around June 26th and since then it's sort of just been roaming around southwestern Indiana not causing much trouble."

Westrich says they have been tracking only one wild black bear in Indiana. But more sightings will likely become more common over the next few years.

News 10 first told you about the sightings in Vanderburgh County in Indiana. You can find a link to that story here.

If you want to report a sighting of a black bear or other wild mammals in Indiana, you can go to the Indiana DNR "Report a Mammal" page or click here.