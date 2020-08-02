ISU football team to lead March for Justice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Happening Sunday, members of the Indiana State University football team will lead a march for justice.

We spoke with players about their plans.

They say they first wanted to march back in June but decided to wait until more of their teammates were back in town.

This also gave them more time to have important conversations together and educate themselves on topics like Juneteenth, mass encarceration and the civil rights movement.

Sunday's march starts at 1pm outside the Vigo county courthouse.

Players and head coach Curt Mallory will speak before the group walks down Wabash, the 5th street and on to the fountain.

There, more people will speak including ISU president Dr. Deborah Curtis.

The group will then continue on to the African American Cultural Center.

"We are tired of how African Americans are being treated and that's a big part of it. I want to make a difference now for my kids, his kids, his kids don't have to deal with what we deal with today," said Mekhi.

The players say this issue is bigger than football.

They want to use their voices to raise awareness.