Black History Month celebrations are underway at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is on day number 2 of the continual celebration of Black History Month.

This year, the celebration looks a bit different due to the pandemic.

But organizers say they were not going to let anything stop them.

"This is American history this isn't just black history and knowing what we've been able to do here in the United States and just across the world is just like we need a breather to just focus on the joy," says Director of the Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center Dr. Tiffany Reed.

Dr. Reed says this month is important for students to celebrate the accomplishments of various black folks like Madam Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I am thankful that she is in that role because like she's said although she's the first she won't be the last and I think that is very very important for not just our Indiana state students but young black women and young black children and black girls to see how you can be whatever you want to be and no one can stop you from doing that," says Dr. Reed.

She says the movement still means the same as it did back in the day, and only the style has changed.

"When I think of my grandmother understanding her movement was around the suffrage march and civil rights movement. Their movement right now is the black lives matter movement the say her name movement. Really thinking about equity, diversity, equity, and inclusion," says Dr. Reed.

The theme this year is Lift every voice - All black lives matter.

The events this year will be virtual Dr. Reed says but still powerful.

"This is a time for you to lean in and want to learn more or shut down because you don't know and so this is an opportunity where I'm challenging the entire Indiana State University campus the Terre Haute community and the state of Indiana that during black history month, let's all lean in," says Dr. Reed.

Dr. Reed says these programs and events are open to anybody in the Wabash valley.

You can head to ISU's website for the full rundown.