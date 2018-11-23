Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Thanksgiving meals have been made and eaten.

Leftovers are put away and it's time for Black Friday shopping.

Every year the time to shop get's earlier and earlier.

"Now it's to the point where you eat Thanksgiving lunch instead of dinner," Justin Davis, a shopper said. "Then you go shopping Thanksgiving day."

For Davis going shopping this year was just a chance to get out of the house. For others, it's a tradition.

"We do this every single year. Every year there's a question on whether we won't go. 'Oh we're just gonna stay home do Cyber Monday' and every year we go," Leighanne Hildebrand, who was out shopping with her mom said.

It's something that the mother and daughter duo bond over during the Thanksgiving break.

"We have memories we were talking about the year it was so cold the windows wouldn't roll down getting hot chocolate at McDonald's." Darlene Hildebrand said.

Even though some might prefer staying home and getting their deals online.

"I got everything I wanted on the computer already," Davis said. "They'll get delivered in a couple days."

For mom and daughter, they love the hustle and bustle and bonding of shopping.

"It's funny to see the people and what other people are buying," Leighanne said. "You wanna pick something up and get it. Making game-day decisions is more fun you might see things that you didn't really know you wanted,"



