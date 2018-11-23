Clear

Black Friday sales blitz

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some stores, the deals started even earlier!

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 7:40 AM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 8:45 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some stores, the deals started even earlier!

Earlier this week News 10 stopped in at Style Encore in Terre Haute. Both Style Encore and Once Upon a Child were offering Pre-Black Friday sales.

It was a "bring your own bag" event, where shoppers would get a discount on all the items they could fit in a bag.

In recent years, the pressure has been on to engage shoppers as early as possible during the holiday shopping season. For workers at style encore, they say the goal of that sale was two-fold.

Shift leader Dana Nelson shares, “So we are a small business and we like to try to beat out the big box retailers and have a Pre-Black Friday Sale, so that way we can have Thursday off to spend with our families."

Store workers say the bag sale was a big success. They also plan to start their actual Black Friday Sales a little bit later in the day. That's to try and catch customers after the big box store surge.

While this is a large spending holiday, sometimes that can mean a workout for your credit card.

Officials are urging you to be extra careful! They say if possible, use a credit card that provides fraud protection. You can check your cardholder agreement to see if your card offers it.

Also, choose a credit card that offers return protection. Return protection gives holiday shoppers using credit cards a way to get their money back if the merchant refuses a legitimate return.

Lastly, you can set up credit card alerts through your online banking or mobile app. This way you know instantly if a purchase is made, and you didn't make it.

As for online shoppers, some credit card companies will offer a virtual credit card number. That's to help protect your account information, so it's definitely worth looking into.

