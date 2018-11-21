Clear

Black Friday deals and hot holiday buys

Love it or hate it, Black Friday shopping is upon us. Retailers want to grab your attention. So, they're offering early deals and opening their doors even on Thanksgiving day.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 7:29 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Love it or hate it, Black Friday shopping is upon us. Retailers want to grab your attention. So, they're offering early deals and opening their doors even on Thanksgiving day.

Americans are obsessed with deals. In fact, a study by Refinitiv shows roughly 63 percent of merchandise at department stores all over will be discounted this year. 

Black Friday traditionally has the best prices and the best finds. The biggest categories for the holiday 2018 holiday season are toys from movie and television shows, tech-savvy toys, and nostalgic toys such as a Pac-man or Galaga retro arcade machine. 

The Apple iPhone XR and Google Chromecast seem to be hot items. 

Walmart's Black Friday online deals start on Wednesday, Nov. 21. at 10 p.m. Eastern time. Doors open at Walmart stores at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. 

JCPenny's, Kohl's, Best Buy, and several other companies plan to have their doors open early too. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
A Fine Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drunk driving and Thanksgiving

Image

The Black Friday Battle

Image

Hey Kevin 11-21

Image

The Apple House talks winter weather

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

The Cutting Edge Cancer Drive

Image

Preparing a Thanksgiving meal at the Lighthouse Mission

Image

Scarves and hats for the homeless

Image

Holiday Shopping is here

Image

Trial set for man accused of molesting young girl

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth