Black Friday deals and hot holiday buys

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Love it or hate it, Black Friday shopping is upon us. Retailers want to grab your attention. So, they're offering early deals and opening their doors even on Thanksgiving day.

Americans are obsessed with deals. In fact, a study by Refinitiv shows roughly 63 percent of merchandise at department stores all over will be discounted this year.

Black Friday traditionally has the best prices and the best finds. The biggest categories for the holiday 2018 holiday season are toys from movie and television shows, tech-savvy toys, and nostalgic toys such as a Pac-man or Galaga retro arcade machine.

The Apple iPhone XR and Google Chromecast seem to be hot items.

Walmart's Black Friday online deals start on Wednesday, Nov. 21. at 10 p.m. Eastern time. Doors open at Walmart stores at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

JCPenny's, Kohl's, Best Buy, and several other companies plan to have their doors open early too.