Black Friday deals draw in shoppers across the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Black Friday deals are drawing in shoppers across the nation.

Right here in the Wabash Valley, folks have even been hitting the stores since Thanksgiving night.

While some shopping kicked off Friday morning, stores like JC Penny, Best Buy, Target and Walmart were open Thursday night to shoppers.

News 10 caught up with the manager at JC Penny on this Black Friday.

She said the it's great to see all the extra foot traffic at the Honey Creek Mall.

"We have so many great deals, along with the other stores in the mall too, but we have something for everybody. We can find something whether you're shopping for yourself or your friends or family," said Jen Rolape.

You still have some time to check out all the Black Friday bargains, and don't forget, there's still Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday to cash in on the deals.