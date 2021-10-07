Bissey says she's been shunned by her Greene County community in a letter to the judge ahead of Jan. 6 insurrection sentencing

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Bloomfield, Indiana woman is set to be sentenced by a federal judge next week for her part in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol building.

Donna Sue Bissey entered a guilty plea to a charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

It's the same charge her friend, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, admitted to.

In a letter to the judge, Bissy said being forever associated with the insurrection has taken a toll on her. She claims she was shunned by her town of Bloomfield.

Bissey asked for the same sentence to be handed down that Morgan-Lloyd received.

Lloyd was sentenced to 18 months of probation, $500 in restitution, and 40 hours of community service.

See the full letter to the judge below, or click here.