Clear

Birx warns states, including Indiana and Illinois, about increasing coronavirus cases

The White House coronavirus task force is warning states about an uptick in coronavirus test positivity rates in a number of new cities this week.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 12:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The White House coronavirus task force is warning states about an uptick in coronavirus test positivity rates in a number of new cities this week.

Task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said there are encouraging signs across the South, a region hit hard by a surging pandemic in recent weeks, but she outlined new areas of concern in a private phone call with state and local officials Wednesday, according to a recording of the call obtained by the journalism non-profit Center for Public Integrity.

"We are concerned that both Baltimore and Atlanta remain at a very high level," Birx said on the call. "Kansas City, Portland, Omaha, of course what we talked about in the Central Valley (in California)."

"We are seeing a slow uptick in test positivity in cases in places like Chicago, Boston and Detroit and DC," she said, adding that the virus has entered a new phase.

"This outbreak is different from the March, April outbreak in that it's in both rural and urban areas," Birx said.

Birx told CNN on Sunday that the deadly virus is now more "extraordinarily widespread" than it was in the early days of the pandemic.

In Wednesday's call, she said the concern last week centered on increasing numbers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Virginia.

"Although we're seeing improvements in some of the red states and some of the states have actually moved from being in a red category -- that was more than 10% test positivity -- to under 10%, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia moved back into the yellow states status," Birx said. "Their work needs to continue to intensify to continue to bring down case counts."

Now, Birx said, Nebraska and California have moved into the red category, with more than 10% of tests coming back positive. She said Los Angeles may have seen improvements but that there's significant movement of the virus up California's Central Valley.

Despite Birx's quick reference to 10% positive test rates, it's not entirely clear which states the task force has designated as "red," "yellow" or "green," how often that label may change or what the criteria may be for the designation because the panel hasn't released the information on the classification system.

In another private call last month, Birx warned of a concerning rise in coronavirus cases in 12 cities, including Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Jose, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Baltimore.

Fauci: Test positivity upticks are a 'predictor of trouble ahead'
By alerting officials to upticks in positivity rates in the nine cities and California's Central Valley, Birx essentially was warning those areas to act now to prevent an undesirable surge in cases, another member of the White House task force told CNN on Thursday.

Test positivity rates can give early indication that a surge in daily case counts will come if nothing is done, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

"It's a pretty good predictor, usually before people become aware of it," Fauci told CNN's "New Day."

"So what Dr. Birx is saying, is now is the time to accelerate the fundamental preventative measures that we all talk about: Masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds, outdoors greater than indoors, washing hands, et cetera.

"Those kinds of simple things can actually prevent that uptick from becoming a surge. So she was warning the states and the cities to be careful, because this is a predictor of trouble ahead."

Birx said Wednesday that she has crisscrossed the country over the past five or six weeks, driving about 6,000 miles, and has seen a few trends for herself.

"We've really seen that America is on the move and people are going on vacation," she said. She urged officials on the call to draw attention in their state to the dangers of exposing older family members to returning vacationers because of wide asymptomatic spread.

Birx again blamed "super spreader" events for driving the virus and said mitigation efforts should continue.

Birx ended Wednesday's call on a hopeful note.

"We are watching each county, each city across the United States very carefully and are providing the best advice we have based on models ... showing that these mitigation efforts are working," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Sunny and Nice
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 concerns lead to cancellation of popular Vigo County event

Image

Staffer at Vigo County middle school tests positive for COVID-19

Image

Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen

Image

Man facing robbery charges after an incident at a Terre Haute gas station

Image

'It's always a good feeling to help someone else,' New program underway for at-risk kids

Image

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77°

Image

Atlantis Clendenin

Image

Vigo County Girl Scout honored for project

Image

Planning a wedding during COVID-19: You're not alone

Image

Program will help get food to kids in rural areas

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 187752

Reported Deaths: 7770
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1084254909
Lake12315443
DuPage11804515
Kane9417301
Will8821341
St. Clair3753159
Winnebago3730128
McHenry3020114
Madison232073
Kankakee170868
Rock Island164933
Champaign159319
Peoria144535
Unassigned1349197
Kendall131023
Sangamon109633
DeKalb88429
Boone74923
Jackson67619
McLean59515
LaSalle59021
Macon51723
Adams4615
Randolph4407
Tazewell4388
Coles42220
Ogle3925
Clinton36617
Williamson3495
Whiteside32916
Stephenson3246
Union30622
Grundy2965
Monroe29213
Knox2791
Iroquois2509
Vermilion2182
Henry2161
Cass21411
Jefferson21319
Morgan2136
Warren1850
Bureau1612
Montgomery1537
Lee1491
Marion1430
Macoupin1423
Franklin1410
Perry1361
McDonough13415
Christian1264
Woodford1213
Jo Daviess1191
Effingham1181
Saline1171
Douglas1042
Livingston992
Pulaski910
Logan900
Jersey741
Clark731
Mercer733
Shelby671
Moultrie660
Johnson620
White610
Washington600
Bond592
Fayette583
Jasper557
Wayne541
Piatt520
Menard500
Cumberland472
Carroll464
Ford451
Gallatin451
Lawrence440
Mason440
Hancock391
Alexander360
Massac350
Wabash330
De Witt320
Fulton320
Crawford290
Greene280
Edgar270
Hamilton250
Marshall210
Clay170
Hardin170
Pike170
Schuyler170
Edwards160
Richland140
Brown130
Scott120
Henderson100
Putnam90
Calhoun80
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 69975

Reported Deaths: 3007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15152724
Lake7222273
Elkhart468079
Allen3695160
St. Joseph322479
Hamilton2572104
Vanderburgh180013
Hendricks1796105
Cass17609
Johnson1674118
Porter121339
Clark112646
Tippecanoe112311
Madison87265
LaPorte85029
Howard82965
Kosciusko82412
Marshall75222
Bartholomew74947
Floyd72945
Monroe69930
Delaware66552
Dubois65512
Boone64946
Noble63829
Hancock63438
Jackson5564
LaGrange54910
Warrick54030
Shelby53027
Vigo52810
Grant51129
Dearborn47728
Morgan44034
Clinton3883
Henry36519
White34910
Montgomery34321
Wayne33710
Lawrence33227
Decatur32232
Harrison30422
Miami2602
Scott25210
Daviess25119
Greene24034
Putnam2348
Franklin23113
DeKalb2224
Jasper2162
Jennings21412
Gibson2044
Steuben2033
Ripley1947
Perry17212
Starke1707
Orange16424
Fayette1637
Posey1610
Wabash1613
Jefferson1532
Carroll1522
Fulton1502
Whitley1496
Wells1442
Knox1400
Tipton1266
Huntington1193
Washington1171
Spencer1163
Newton11410
Randolph1094
Clay1025
Adams842
Sullivan831
Jay820
Owen821
Rush804
Pulaski751
Brown701
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford562
Ohio564
Pike500
Parke491
Vermillion470
Crawford440
Switzerland430
Martin420
Union330
Warren191
Unassigned0202