Bird watchers come together to connect and learn new things about birds

The big sit bird watching event took place Sunday in Linton, Indiana. It's an international event that focuses on recording bird observations.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Wabash Valley bird watchers are coming together to learn some new things.

The Big Sit bird watching event took place Sunday.

It's an international event that focuses on recording bird observations.

Folks went out to Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area in Linton, Indiana.

Fellow bird watchers said it's a great way to connect and learn new things about birds.

"It's a good opportunity for inexperienced birders to come out and just hang out with some more experienced birders and get some tips, and learn a little bit about what they're seeing," said Brad Feaster.

This was the second year for the Big Sit at Goose Pond.

The event happens this each year on the same weekend across the world.

