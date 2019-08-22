Bioprocessing facility to idle production, impacting hundreds of jobs

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - In a move that is expected to impact hundreds of local jobs and hurt farmers, POET has announced it is idling operations at its Cloverdale bioprocessing facility due to ongoing fuel market concerns.

In a press release, the biofuels producer said oil bailouts have forced the decision to lower production. POET claims the EPA has mismanaged small refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), leading to a decreased demand for biofuels. The company says the program was designed around “economic hardship” qualifications. POET says the Environmental Protection Agency has wrongfully issued waivers to refineries owned by ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other large oil companies that didn't need them.

"The Renewable Fuel Standard was designed to increase the use of clean, renewable biofuels and generate grain demand for farmers," said POET Chairman and CEO, Jeff Broin. "Unfortunately, the oil industry is manipulating the EPA and is now using the RFS to destroy demand for biofuels, reducing the price of commodities and gutting rural economies in the process."

The Cloverdale facility processes 30 million bushels of corn annually. Production will be paused in the next several weeks. During that time, employees have the option to stay working in their current roles.

“My long term fear isn’t for the biofuels industry, it’s for rural America. POET can continue to produce ethanol with cheap grain, but we don’t want to lose our family farmers. The EPA has robbed rural America, and it’s time for farmers across the Heartland to fight for their future” said Broin.

POET expects to evaluate the market to decide if it will be possible to resume operations in the future. The company says it has reduced production at half of its biorefineries.

POET Biorefining was purchased by POET on June 29, 2010 and celebrated its grand opening event on March 15, 2011.