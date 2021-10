TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Items are still needed to support Afghan refugees currently in Indiana.

The National Guard opened a new drop-off site in Terre Haute. You can find it at the armory on Maple Avenue.

The bins are already filling up with necessities for the 6,000 people awaiting resettlement.

Officials are asking for unbranded - modest clothes, powdered baby formula, hygiene products, socks, hats, and shoes.