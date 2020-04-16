Billions to help U.S. airports impacted by COVID-19

INDIANA AND ILLINOIS (WTHI) - $10 billion will go to helping airports in the U.S., including the Wabash Valley.

It's part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act. It's meant to provide emergency resources to airports impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locally, $69,000 will go to Terre Haute Regional Airport. $30,000 will go to Sullivan and Daviess County facilities.

In the Illinois area, Crawford County, Lawrenceville-Vincennes International and Olney-Noble will get $30,000. Casey Municipal will get $20,000.