Billiards hold tournament to raise money for Hutsonville fire victim

Lawhead lost her house and pets in a house fire late last year. That's why members of the billiard community stepped up to help with a benefit pool tournament.

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI)- It’s never easy to recover from a tragedy like what struck Pam Lawhead late last year. Lawhead lost her house and pets in a house fire.

"I thought how thankful I am that I’m here. I lost everything. I can’t give them their grandmothers pictures anymore, I can’t give them a picture of their father," said Lawhead.

That's why members of the billiard community stepped up to help with a benefit pool tournament. Lawhead's kids play with many people in the community.

That’s why Shawn Mitchell helped coordinate the event for his friends family. Mitchell thought this event would be a great way to help out.

"After their family had that fire we decided to try and find ways to raise money to help pam get back on her feet and one of the ways we came up with was have a pool tournament," said Mitchell.

Forty-two people signed up for the tournament that lasted more than twelve hours. All proceeds from the tournament and silent auction will go to Lawhead.

"Being able to step up and support families when they need it. Especially when its people in our pool sports community so it’s really exciting to see," said Mitchell.

Lawhead says she is grateful to have so many good friends. All taking a break to help someone in need.

"It’s unbelievable and it's very heartwarming. I can’t express how I feel because it’s just amazing."

If you missed out on taking part in the tournament you can still donate to help Lawhead. There is a GoFundMe page set up that you can donate to here.

