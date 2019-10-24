Clear

Billboards up across town urging people to vote 'no' to casino

Church leaders are speaking out with billboards across town that are saying "vote no" on the referendum.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- On November 5, Vigo County residents can vote on whether or not you want a casino to come to Terre Haute.

One local church wants you to vote "no" to the casino on Nov. 5th.

The Bible Baptist Church is behind the billboards you're seeing around town.

We told you about the billboards earlier this week.

There are five billboards up across town.

The pastor of the Bible Baptist Church, Kevin Szwarga said a casino is the exact opposite of what Terre Haute needs.

"People that would never travel 2 1/2 hours to go gamble away their money now have it in their backyard and they're that much more likely to get addicted to it and it makes the poor poorer. It starts off small but it increases just like any addiction," said Szwarga. 

He grew up on the Northwest side of Chicago, not too far from a casino. 

Szwarga believes there are other ways to improve Terre Haute's economic development.

He said the church is for jobs and opportunities coming to the area.

Szwarga said they just want to make sure it's keeping the future in mind and not destroying the community.

"A casino is an institution that will bring jobs but also bring risks. You cannot decide what's best for today on today you have to look 5 or 10 years 20 years down the road and where's it going to end our community," said Swarga.

Pastor Swarga told us there are many in the community who don't want a casino in Terre Haute.

We put that theory to the test.

There's a poll on our Facebook asking you if you support a casino coming to Terre Haute or do you support the billboards. 

