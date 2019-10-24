TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- On November 5, Vigo County residents can vote on whether or not you want a casino to come to Terre Haute.
One local church wants you to vote "no" to the casino on Nov. 5th.
The Bible Baptist Church is behind the billboards you're seeing around town.
We told you about the billboards earlier this week.
There are five billboards up across town.
The pastor of the Bible Baptist Church, Kevin Szwarga said a casino is the exact opposite of what Terre Haute needs.
"People that would never travel 2 1/2 hours to go gamble away their money now have it in their backyard and they're that much more likely to get addicted to it and it makes the poor poorer. It starts off small but it increases just like any addiction," said Szwarga.
He grew up on the Northwest side of Chicago, not too far from a casino.
Szwarga believes there are other ways to improve Terre Haute's economic development.
He said the church is for jobs and opportunities coming to the area.
Szwarga said they just want to make sure it's keeping the future in mind and not destroying the community.
"A casino is an institution that will bring jobs but also bring risks. You cannot decide what's best for today on today you have to look 5 or 10 years 20 years down the road and where's it going to end our community," said Swarga.
Pastor Swarga told us there are many in the community who don't want a casino in Terre Haute.
We put that theory to the test.
There's a poll on our Facebook asking you if you support a casino coming to Terre Haute or do you support the billboards.
Related Content
- Billboards up across town urging people to vote 'no' to casino
- Terre Haute church sponsors anti-casino billboards around the city
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce working to get people to the polls for casino vote
- Rally being held against marijuana billboard
- 'Vote yes on #1,' a push to get voters to vote for the casino referendum
- 'Vote Yes on Number One' campaign set to hold open house on casino vote
- Crews remove billboard, giving people a clear view of museum mural
- How does each of Terre Haute's mayoral candidates feel about bringing a new casino to town?
- Casino, school corporation referendum votes open to all registered Vigo County residents in November municipal election
- Gunman targets people at random in California town, kills 4