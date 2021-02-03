Bill to provide suicide hotline on student IDs passes Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) – A bill requiring the national suicide hotline and human trafficking hotline on Hoosier student IDs is one step closer to becoming law.

The bill authored by Sen. John Ford of Terre Haute passed the Indiana Senate on Tuesday with bipartisan support.

“One in every eight children between the ages six and 12 have suicidal thoughts, and they often do not know who to turn to," Ford said. "This legislation not only provides an outlet for young Hoosiers to turn to but reminds them that it's okay to talk about their struggles."

This legislation would require any public middle school or high school that issues student ID cards to provide the phone numbers for the hotline. The bill would only apply to schools that already require student IDs.

SB 19 will now move to the House of Representatives for further consideration.