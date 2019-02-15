Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Illinois votes to increase minimum wage to $15-an-hour by 2025

The Illinois house of representatives has passed a bill raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 9:54 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- The Illinois house of representatives has passed a bill raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour. This is a story News 10 told you earlier this week

Senate Bill 1 passed yesterday with no amendments. The debate lasted for about two hours. 

Minimum wage in Illinois is currently $8.25 an hour. The bill would raise it by a $1.75 next year. It would continue to increase by one dollar until the year 2025.

Supporters said state residents need the raise in order to survive. Opponents said it would make a mess of the state's finances. 

"The working poor in our state are going to have more money," said Will Guzzardi, an Illinois state representative. "We will treat their labor with the dignity and respect it deserves. And, we will allow them to provide a better standard of living."

Lauren Dodd has worked at Crossroads cafe in Marshall, Illinois for two years. She thinks increasing the minimum wage is a bad idea in the long run.

"They don't understand that their job is at stake, their home is at stake, everywhere that they shop and go is at stake," Dodd said. 

The measure goes to the desk of Governor JB Pritzer for signature. He has indicated that he will sign the legislation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Cooler air arrives, minor snow chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois votes to increase minimum wage to $15-an-hour by 2025

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

"Winter Mystery" Theater Wabash Activity Center February 21st, 7:30pm

Image

Excessive rain can damage area fields

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and colder. Light afternoon snow possible especially south. High: 32°

Image

THN HOWE

Image

Craig Porter THS

Image

Hey Kevin February 14th

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers