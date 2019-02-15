Illinois votes to increase minimum wage to $15-an-hour by 2025

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- The Illinois house of representatives has passed a bill raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour. This is a story News 10 told you earlier this week.

Senate Bill 1 passed yesterday with no amendments. The debate lasted for about two hours.

Minimum wage in Illinois is currently $8.25 an hour. The bill would raise it by a $1.75 next year. It would continue to increase by one dollar until the year 2025.

Supporters said state residents need the raise in order to survive. Opponents said it would make a mess of the state's finances.

"The working poor in our state are going to have more money," said Will Guzzardi, an Illinois state representative. "We will treat their labor with the dignity and respect it deserves. And, we will allow them to provide a better standard of living."

Lauren Dodd has worked at Crossroads cafe in Marshall, Illinois for two years. She thinks increasing the minimum wage is a bad idea in the long run.

"They don't understand that their job is at stake, their home is at stake, everywhere that they shop and go is at stake," Dodd said.

The measure goes to the desk of Governor JB Pritzer for signature. He has indicated that he will sign the legislation.