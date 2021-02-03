Bill Seeks to Help Struggling Small Indiana Businesses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEVV) "Small businesses are really the backbone of the economy in Indiana and really any economy", said Jasper State Representative Shane Lindauer.

And right now as we close in on the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic, that backbone needs more propping up. That's why state representative Shane Lindauer of Jasper has co-authored a bill to add $30 million from the general fund to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's Small Business Restart Grant. It's a program specifically designed to offer grants to small businesses with one hundred employees.

I've got numbers from small businesses that have been impacted in my area and the district I represent", said Lindauer. "And so I know that the program that has been in existence is helpful.I think most entrepreneurs never look for a handout, they're looking for that hand up and I think that's hopefully what that does."

Mary Rosek, the bookkeeper and salesperson at SouthWest Graphix on Franklin Street, a business that sells school and business logo clothing and products know that feeling all too well.

"Not as busy as we'd want it and the community just feels weird that we just can't do anything", said Rosek. "A lot less tee-shirts made for purposes for runs and everything has been cut back and everything and that's kind of hurt us."

Mary believes Lindauer's bill would help provide a bridge for small businesses like her's get to a better place.

"I think it would help the day to day business stuff," said Rosek. "With this economy going like this now, it would help tremendously."

Now Southwest Graphix isn't the only business feeling the bite from the Coronavirus pandemic economy. In fact, most of the businesses here on Franklin Street have told me their business is down about 20 percent on average, though most of them have been able to survive making changes here and there. However, all of them agree, they can't wait to return to normalcy and business as usual.

"Since we're getting the vaccine, so hopefully people will get out and start shopping and actually try stuff on", said Rosek.

"I certainly would like to think we'll get back there", said Lindauer. "The intent of the bill is to help us get back there."