Bill Berry named new Terre Haute fire chief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department has a new leader. Mayor Duke Bennett announced Bill Berry will serve as the new fire chief during a press conference Tuesday.

Chief Berry started with the department in 1993. He has experience as an emergency medical technician and paramedic. He has served as emergency medical services operations chief and hazmat chief.

"I'm honored,” Berry said after the announcement, “I mean, there's no doubt I'm honored to lead the best fire department in the state. We've got some fantastic men and women on this fire department and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Berry is a United States Army veteran, an Indiana State University graduate and graduate of Terre Haute North High School.

He replaces Jeff Fisher who retired as chief Monday. The men have worked together for many years.

Berry said, "We'll always be friends. I've learned a lot from him as fire chief. I want to continue his legacy and just expand on that."

Mayor Bennett and Chief Berry thanked former Chief Fisher for his years of service during their remarks.