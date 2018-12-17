Bikes, tablets, and TVs...CASA kids receive special gifts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There were some special deliveries for some special children in need on Monday afternoon.

The Putnamville Correctional Facility delivered 24 bikes to CASA.

Tablets, a tv, and a couple of large stuffed animals were also given away.

All of the items were donated by the community.

The children were able to sign up through a raffle at the recent 'Whoville Jubilation.'