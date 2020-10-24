Bikes for children as the holiday season approaches

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some children will soon have a new set of wheels as the holiday season approaches.
CASY -- which stands for Chances and Services for Youth teamed up with Rose-Hulman institute of technology.
Rose-Hulman students put together bikes for the Bikes for Tykes event on Saturday.
This helps Vigo county school children receive a gift for the holidays.
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 9:39 PM
