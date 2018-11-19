Clear

Bikes for Tykes event raises $8,000, but more help is still needed

More than 100 kids will get new bikes and helmets this holiday season...and it's all thanks to you.

Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 100 kids will get new bikes and helmets this holiday season...and it's all thanks to you.

But help is still needed.

Friday's Bikes for Tykes donation day raised $8,000.

Chances and Services for Youth is behind the effort.

The group wants to give bikes to 400 kids.

That means the organization still needs about $32,000.

You can make a donation online by clicking here.

