Bikes for Tykes event raises $8,000, but more help is still needed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 100 kids will get new bikes and helmets this holiday season...and it's all thanks to you.
But help is still needed.
Friday's Bikes for Tykes donation day raised $8,000.
Chances and Services for Youth is behind the effort.
The group wants to give bikes to 400 kids.
That means the organization still needs about $32,000.
You can make a donation online by clicking here.
