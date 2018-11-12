Bikes for Tykes drive set to help get local children in need bicycles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 30 percent of local children are living in poverty.
That's why News 10 is once again teaming up with Chances and Services for Youth for the annual Bikes for Tykes fundraiser.
Your monetary donations help make the problem possible by providing bikes and helmets to local children who may not otherwise receive Christmas presents this year.
Be sure to stop by our studios on Friday.
Volunteers will be outside our studio from 7:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. collecting your donations.
Our station is at 8th and Ohio Street in Terre Haute.
