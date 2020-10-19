Bikes For Tykes program sees changes due to COVID-19, Assembly Day on Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, volunteers will work to assemble more than 100 bikes for area kids this holiday season.

It's an earlier schedule this year for the Bikes For Tykes program.

Usually, hundreds of volunteers pack Rose-Hulman's campus in December.

However, due to COVID-19, only 75 volunteers will meet for Bike Assembly Day on Saturday.

Organizers, with Chances and Services for Youth, say it's one of many changes they've had to make.

"We bought the bikes," said CASY CEO Brandon Halleck, "I hate to admit that, kind of, but we have bought the bikes... 122 of them. It's a great reduction from what it's been in the past."

Because CASY bought the bikes on their own this year, they're hoping to raise the money back.

$85 covers the costs of a bike and helmet for each child.

You can donate online, through CASY's website, or wait for "Tag Day" on Friday, November 6th. That's when CASY volunteers will collect money, at different places, throughout the area.