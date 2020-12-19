TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Christmas spirit rolled on through the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife area this evening.
For five dollars, riders could decorate their bikes and pedal from Dewey point trail head in West Terre Haute down Vigo county trails.
It's called the Christmas Lights ride and is offered each year.
It serves as a fundraiser for the County parks department.
The Christmas spirit rolled on through the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife area this evening.
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 9:09 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2020 10:25 PM
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Christmas spirit rolled on through the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife area this evening.
Related Content
- Bikers take part in annual Christmas Lights Ride
- Light House Mission hosts annual Christmas dinner
- Light Your Way Christmas Parade
- Annual Cops bike ride kicks off
- Annual motorcycle ride supports area veterans
- Annual Warrior Ride honors the fallen
- Many take part in Warrior Ride
- Experts: Check lights before storing Christmas decorations
- 12 Points Christmas tree lighting ceremony set
- Professional Mountain Biker Visits Local Bike Park
Scroll for more content...