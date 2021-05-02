Bikers receive blessing

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Motorcycles revved up their engines today to receive a blessing!

May is Motorcycle safety awareness month.

The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods said a blessing over bikers as they rolled up.

Last year's blessing was put on hold due to the pandemic.

This is the 3rd year the congregation has conducted the blessing of the bikers and their motorcycles.

"Our purpose really is to make people aware of the fact that at sisters of providence we really do pray for people to be protected as they're riding that this really is for them," says co-director Sister Paula Damiano.